Ghost announces 2026 US leg of Skeletour

Ghost: Skeletour World Tour 2025 - Austin, TX Tobias Forge of Ghost performs in concert during the band's Skeletour at the Moody Center on August 14, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images) (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Ghost has announced a 2026 U.S. leg of the Skeletour, the band's world tour in support of their new album, Skeletá.

The outing kicks off Jan. 21 in Orlando, Florida, and wraps up Feb. 23 in Inglewood, California. Presales begin Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Ghost-Official.com.

Skeletá, the sixth Ghost album, was released in April, and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. It includes the singles "Satanized" and "Lachryma."

