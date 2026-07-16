Ghost announces ﻿'2 Big to Rig'﻿ concert film

Ghost has announced a new concert film called 2 Big to Rig.

The movie was filmed during the Swedish metal outfit's two sold-out shows in Mexico City during their Skeletour world tour. It'll be released in cinemas and IMAX worldwide on Aug. 26.

2 Big to Rig marks Ghost's second theatrical concert film, following 2024's Rite Here Rite Now. While Rite Here Rite Now included a narrative story interwoven between the concert footage, a press release says 2 Big to Rig "focuses exclusively on the Ghost live ritual."

"From behind-the-scenes interludes showcasing the crew members that make the band's theatrical vision into nightly reality to the only pro-shot footage of mesmerizing frontman Papa V Perpetua and his band of Nameless Ghouls on the entire phone-free tour, 2 Big to Rig is the definitive document of Ghost's unforgettable Skeletour World Tour," the release says.

Tickets to 2 Big to Rig go on sale July 23.

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