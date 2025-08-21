Ghost announces 10th anniversary ﻿'Meliora﻿' vinyl reissue

Ghost has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2015 album Meliora in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The double-LP is due out Oct. 17 and is available to preorder now.

Meliora is Ghost's third studio album. It marked their international breakthrough thanks in part to the lead single "Cirice," which became the Swedish band's first song to chart on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking. The album debuted at a then-career-high of #8 on the Billboard 200 and also spawned the single "From the Pinnacle to the Pit."

At the time, frontman Tobias Forge was still anonymous behind his Papa Emeritus characters. Forge's identity was revealed in 2017.

Ghost's most recent album is Skeletá, which was released in April and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

