Geordie Walker, Killing Joke guitarist, dead at 64

Kevin "Geordie" Walker, guitarist for the band Killing Joke, has died at age 64.

A post on the Killing Joke Instagram reads, "It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker passed away after suffering a stroke."

"He was surrounded by family," the post continues. "We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother."

Killing Joke formed in England in the late '70s. Thanks in no small part to Walker's unique style of playing guitar, Killing Joke was highly influential on bands ranging from Nine Inch Nails and Metallica to Nirvana and Soundgarden. Dave Grohl played drums on their 2003 comeback album.

In recent years, Killing Joke opened for Tool.

