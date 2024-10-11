Gene Simmons stands by his controversial 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance

By Jill Lances

Gene Simmons isn't bothered by the critics of his Dancing with the Stars appearance.

The KISS rocker was a guest judge on Tuesday’s hair metal episode, and received backlash from the public over what some argued were “creepy” comments that focused on the dancers' appearance and looks rather than their performance.

A cameraman caught Simmons out in Los Angeles, with the Daily Mail sharing video of him brushing off the critiques.

“All media is clickbait. I stand by every word I said,” he said. “I had a great time. The contestants were great. The show was great.”
He added, “It was a lot of fun. But media? Everybody's got something to say. Watch the show. It was a lot of fun. Everybody had a great time."

