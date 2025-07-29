Gavin Rossdale bears his 'Scars' in Bush's new video

Bush has premiered the video for "Scars," a track off the band's new album, I Beat Loneliness.

The clip finds frontman Gavin Rossdale wrestling with his inner demons while alone in a red room. A press release describes it as a "powerful meditation on mental health, internal conflict, and self-reckoning" that "takes viewers on an introspective journey through the darker corners of the mind."

You can watch the "Scars" video on YouTube.

I Beat Loneliness is out now. It also includes the single "The Land of Milk and Honey."

Bush is currently on a U.S. tour with Shinedown.

