The Funeral Portrait wears 'Skinny Lies' on new song

The Funeral Portrait has released a new song called "Skinny Lies," a bonus track included on the upcoming deluxe edition of the band's latest album, 2024's Greetings from Suffocate City.

"'Skinny Lies' is about the cracks in a relationship finally breaking open—the little white lies we tell each other stacking up until there's nowhere left to hide," says vocalist Lee Jennings. "It's that moment when the truth is out, and you find yourself wishing you could go back to the comfort of not knowing. This song captures the tension, the regret, and the raw emotions that come with facing reality."

You can listen to "Skinny Lies" via digital outlets.

The deluxe Greetings from Suffocate City drops June 13. It also includes an updated version of the song "Holy Water" featuring Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody.

The Funeral Portrait is currently on a U.S. tour, which includes dates with Ice Nine Kills.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.