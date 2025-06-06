The Funeral Portrait drinks the 'Holy Water' atop ﻿'Billboard﻿' Mainstream Rock chart

The Funeral Portrait is once again alive at the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

After conquering the ranking for the first time in 2024 with "Suffocate City," The Funeral Portrait has returned to the #1 spot with "Holy Water," specifically the version featuring Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody.

"Holy Water" originally appears on The Funeral Portrait's 2024 album, Greetings from Suffocate City, along with the song "Suffocate City," which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. The version with Moody was released in February for the deluxe edition of Greetings from Suffocate City.

The rise of "Holy Water" also gives Moody his first solo credit on a #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay hit. He has 15 number ones on the chart with FFDP, which is third most all-time.

The Funeral Portrait is currently on tour playing headlining dates, festivals and shows with Ice Nine Kills.

