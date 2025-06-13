The Funeral Portrait releases video for new song 'Evergreen'

The Funeral Portrait has premiered the video for "Evergreen," a new song included on the deluxe version of the band's Greetings from Suffocate City album.

The clip, which is available on YouTube, features live and behind-the-scenes footage tracking The Funeral Portrait's career from playing smaller clubs to touring with big acts including Ice Nine Kills and Five Finger Death Punch.

"The song speaks to universal and painful truths—that love is the source of all suffering, and the bittersweet feelings that coincide with it," says vocalist Lee Jennings. "The lyrics come from an extremely personal place and are set against a melancholy, stripped-back track that helps accent one of our most emotional hymns to date."

The deluxe Greetings from Suffocate is out now. It also includes a new version of the song "Holy Water" featuring FFDP's Ivan Moody, which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Funeral Portrait will be on tour throughout the summer playing festivals and dates with Ice Nine Kills.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

