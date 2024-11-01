Friday we're in love with the new Cure album

By Josh Johnson

Spooky season may be done now that Halloween's over, but goth season has just begun thanks to the long-awaited new album from The Cure.

The "Friday I'm in Love" outfit has returned with Songs of a Lost World, their first record in 16 years. The last full-length release from Robert Smith and company was 2008's 4:13 Dream.

Smith started teasing a follow-up back in 2019, saying at the time he was "intent" on putting out a new Cure record before the year was over. Needless to say, that didn't happen, but Smith continued to make similar declarations into the 2020s, only for the calendar to flip without any new Cure music.

Five years later, the album finally got an official title and release date. In September, The Cure dropped the first Songs of a Lost World single, "Alone," which begins with a long instrumental intro before Smith's signature vocals kick in.

A second track, "A Fragile Thing," followed with some very classic Cure imagery in the lyrics "Every time you kiss me I could cry" and "I could die tonight of a broken heart."

The Cure is celebrating the arrival of Songs of a Lost World with an intimate album release show in London. You can watch the concert streaming live on YouTube beginning Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here's the Songs of a Lost World track list:
"Alone"
"And Nothing Is Forever"
"A Fragile Thing"
"Warsong"
"Drone:Nodrone"
"I Can Never Say Goodbye"
"All I Ever Am"
"Endsong"

