Fred Durst pretend hosts ﻿'SNL'﻿ in new video for DIIV song

Fred Durst makes an appearance in a new video from the rock band DIIV.

In the clip, which accompanies a song called "Brown Paper Bag," the Limp Bizkit frontman plays the host of a show clearly meant to be Saturday Night Live as he introduces DIIV as the musical guest. DIIV even teased the video with an SNL-styled promo clip and a photo of their name below Durst's on multicolored Post-it notes tacked to a bulletin board, much like the real-life show does.

You can watch the "Brown Paper Bag" video streaming on YouTube. The song will appear on DIIV's upcoming album, Frog in Boiling Water, due out May 24.

Limp Bizkit's most recent album is 2021's Still Sucks. They'll hit the road in July on their summer Loserville tour.

