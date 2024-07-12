Fred Durst brings "that country Bizkit rhymin'" on new HARDY song, "SOUL4SALE"

HARDY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

Fred Durst is "Rollin'" over to the country world.

The Limp Bizkit frontman is featured on a new HARDY song called "SOUL4SALE." On the track, Durst declares he's bringing "that country Bizkit rhymin'."

"SOUL4SALE" appears on HARDY's new album, Quit!!, which is out now. The record, which HARDY calls his debut rock album, also includes the Nickelback-referencing single "ROCKSTAR" and a collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Durst, meanwhile, will hop back over to Bizkit world for their Loserville U.S. tour, launching July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿

