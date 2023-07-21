Frank Iero calls out Lego over takedown order for L.S. Dunes video

In June, the band L.S. Dunes, which features My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, released a video for their song "Grey Veins" that basically recreated a '70s Japanese sci-fi horror movie using Legos. Apparently, that didn't sit well with the Lego company.

In an Instagram post, Iero shares that lawyers for Lego contacted L.S. Dunes' record label telling them to take down the video.

"As a card carrying Lego VIP and lifelong creator and builder i am hurt and wildly confused," Iero writes. "I have spent more hours than I can calculate, not to mention thousand upon thousands of dollars over the years, buying and building your sets as a child, a teenager, a semi-adult, and now as a dad who builds with his son."

Iero also notes that a My Chemical Romance-inspired set went viral after it was created and submitted through the Lego Ideas program.

"I love your company because you gave us bricks and taught us we didn't have to accept the world as it was, we could see what was possible and build it ourselves," Iero continues. "I have taken that inspiration and created a universe of my own and now you want to squash it, why?"

"Let Creators Create," he concludes. "Have your people stop calling my people. Spread kindness, spread the creativity, spread the word. Leggo My Lego."

L.S. Dunes also includes Coheed and Cambria guitarist Travis Stever, Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday.

