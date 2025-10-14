Fozzy's Chris Jericho announces 2026 Rock n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise

Chris Jericho of Fozzy performs in concert at TempleLive Wichita on April 18, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Fozzy's Chris Jericho has announced the 2026 edition of his Rock n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

The ship will set sail Nov. 7 from Miami and will make a stop in the Bahamas before returning Nov. 11. Presales begin Oct. 20, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 28.

As its name suggests, the Rock n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise combines Jericho's two careers, as a pro wrestler and a band frontman. It'll feature a headlining performance from Fozzy, plus appearances by a plethora of wrestlers.

For more info, visit ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.