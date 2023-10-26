Fozzy deploys drones in new "Spotlight" video

Madison Records

By Josh Johnson

Fozzy has premiered the video for their latest single, "Spotlight."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds frontman Chris Jericho rocking in front of a drone-created light show.

"When we came up with the concept of doing a drone show video, we knew the only person who could pull this off was Chris," says guitarist Rich Ward. "Who else could conduct hundreds of drones streaking through the sky creating images 800 feet tall and over 1000 feet wide?"

"Bringing a music video concept to life, especially one that has never been pulled off before, can be challenging because of the multitude number of unknowns," Ward adds. "With that said, it was completely worth it and we hope you enjoy 'Spotlight' as much as we enjoyed making it!"

The song "Spotlight" dropped earlier in October. It follows Fozzy's 2022 album, Boombox, which includes the singles "I Still Burn," "Sane" and "Nowhere to Run."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

