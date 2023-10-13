Fozzy announces new single, "Spotlight"

Fozzy Performs At Patti Pavillion Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Fozzy has announced a new single called "Spotlight."

The track will premiere on October 19; its accompanying video is set to drop on October 26. You can listen to a preview of "Spotlight" now via Fozzy's Facebook.

"Spotlight" follows Fozzy's 2022 album, Boombox, which spawned the singles "Nowhere to Run," "Sane" and "I Still Burn."

The arrival of "Spotlight" coincides with the launch of Fozzy's U.S. fall tour, which kicks off October 19 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

