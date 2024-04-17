Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro launching Reverb shop

Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is launching his own Reverb shop.

Among the items Loureiro is offering are guitars that he used live and in the studio during his time with Dave Mustaine and company.

The shop will open April 24. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Loureiro joined Megadeth in 2015. He left the group in 2023 to spend more time with his family.

Megadeth is currently on tour in South America with new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. While in Argentina, they played an acoustic set on the street.

