Former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas teases new music with Dead Icarus band

By Josh Johnson

Former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas is teasing new music with his band Dead Icarus.

In an Instagram post, Varkatzas shares a clip of an upcoming song, seemingly titled "Sellout," due out Friday, August 11.

Varkatzas, a founding member of Atreyu, left the band in 2020. Following his departure, drummer and co-vocalist Brandon Saller moved from behind the kit to become Atreyu's full-time lead vocalist.

Atreyu has released one album without Varkatzas, 2021's Baptize. They've followed that with the 2023 EP, The Hope of a Spark. Another EP, The Moment You Find Your Flame, is due out August 18.

