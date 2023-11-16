Foothrax: Dave Grohl visits Anthrax in the studio

Dave Grohl is getting a front seat to some new thrash tunes.

The Foo Fighters frontman recently stopped by the recording studio where Anthrax is currently working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016's For All Things. The "Madhouse" metallers shared photos of the visit on their Instagram along with caption, "New album is going to be awesome."

The post is tagged with #Foothrax, which would be a fitting title for any Anthrax collaboration with Grohl.

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is a particularly big Foo Fighters fan, as is his son, Revel, who joined Grohl and company onstage to perform "Everlong" in 2019. Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Ians shared a covers medley of Foos songs.

