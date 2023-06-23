Foo Fighters confirmed for surprise Glastonbury set

Foo Fighters are confirmed to play a surprise set at Glastonbury.

Dave Grohl and company had been heavily rumored as the true identity of The Churnups, a mystery band scheduled to perform Friday, June 23, on the famed English festival's main Pyramid Stage ahead of Royal Blood and headliner Arctic Monkeys. Theories only intensified when Grohl wrote in a letter to fans, "It feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together."

Now the Foos revealed that they are indeed The Churnups in an Instagram post featuring a photo of a sign reading "Churn it up," as well as #Glastonbury2023.

Foo Fighters previously headlined Glastonbury in 2017. At the 2022 festival, Grohl made a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney's headlining set, marking his first public performance since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

