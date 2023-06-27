Foo Fighters schedule UK stadium tour for 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are hopping across the pond in 2024 for a U.K. stadium tour.

The outing, dubbed the Everything or Nothing at All Tour, consists of six dates in June. Wet Leg will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The tour news follows Foo Fighters' surprise performance at England's Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

Foo Fighters will be supporting their new album But Here We Are, their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. They've been touring since May with new drummer Josh Freese, and have a number of U.S. headlining dates and festivals on their summer schedule.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!