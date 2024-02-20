Foo Fighters performing at DC Power to the Patients benefit concert

Foo Fighters are performing at an upcoming benefit concert being held in Washington, D.C.

The show takes place March 5 and will support Power to the Patients, a nonprofit that's dedicated to "fighting for a more affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare system through true price transparency."

"When we were asked by Power to the Patients to help raise awareness of the need for transparency in healthcare pricing, we immediately said yes," Foo Fighters say. "People suffering from illness and injury shouldn't have to worry about being bankrupted by surprise charges for their treatment."

Other artists that will be in attendance include Jelly Roll, Fat Joe, Chuck D, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean and Lainey Wilson.

The concert will be a private event. For more info, visit PowertothePatients.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.