Foo Fighters thank ﻿'But Here We Are﻿' collaborators for helping "make the most important album of our lives"

Foo Fighters have shared a Facebook post thanking producer Greg Kurstin, along with engineers, mixers and other collaborators with whom they worked on their new album, But Here We Are.

"A most heartfelt and profound 'thank you' to Greg Kurstin, Julian Burg, Darrell Thorp, Spike Stent, John Lousteau, Oliver Roman, and Alastair Christie for helping the band walk back into the studio again, lock the door behind us, and make the most important album of our lives," the post reads. "We certainly couldn't have done it without you."

But Here We Are, which dropped last Friday, marks the first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

"Our love and gratitude goes beyond words," the post continues. "The memories and songs will last forever."

Foo Fighters returned to the road in May for their first tour following Hawkins' passing. They also introduced new drummer Josh Freese during a streaming concert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.