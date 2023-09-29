Foo Fighters share mysterious "Everything or Nothing at All" teaser

Foo Fighters are making plans for 2024. As for what those plans are, that remains a mystery — for now, anyway.

In an Instagram post on Friday, September 29, Dave Grohl and company share a video of a compass soundtracked by the song "Nothing At All," a cut of their latest album, But Here We Are. The caption reads, "2024 | Everything or Nothing At All" along with "#FF2024."

As for what all this means, fans are speculating the Foos are about to announce a full-scale U.S. tour after playing mostly one-off headlining shows and festival sets throughout 2023. Notably, the band's upcoming U.K. tour, set to kick off in June, is dubbed the Everything or Nothing at All tour.

Foo Fighters' current run of shows continues October 1 at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival. Their schedule also includes stops in Phoenix, Houston and El Paso, Texas, as well as headlining sets at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will stream live on Hulu.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins, was released in June. The Foos introduced new drummer Josh Freese in May.

