Foo Fighters set yet another ﻿'Billboard'﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters just can't stop breaking Billboard records.

The group's song "Under You," the current single off their new album, But Here We Are, has hit #9 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company the most top-10 hits on the ranking since it began in 1981.

Now with "Under You," Foo Fighters have a total of 31 top-10 Mainstream Rock Airplay singles. They'd previously been tied with Shinedown for the record for most Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s, with 30.

"Under You" also gave Foo Fighters the record for most top-10s on Billboard's Rock and Alternative Airplay chart and was the band's milestone, record-extending 30th top-10 on the Alternative Airplay ranking.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters were also just named the #1 all-time artist in the 35-year history of Alternative Airplay.

Foo Fighters have been playing one-off headlining shows and festivals throughout the year in support of But Here We Are, which dropped in June. Their next U.S. show is scheduled for September 15 at Chicago's Riot Fest.

