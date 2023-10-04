Foo Fighters, RHCP, Metallica & more nominated for 2023 MTV EMAs

Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica are among the nominees for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

All three will compete in the Best Rock category alongside Måneskin, The Killers and Arctic Monkeys. Måneskin is also up for Best Live, Best Group and Best Italian Act.

In the Best Alternative category, you'll find Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lana Del Rey, Blur and Yungblud. Alt-pop star Billie Eilish is nominated for Best Pop and Biggest Fans.

The 2023 MTV EMAs take place November 5 in Paris. For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit MTVEMA.com.

