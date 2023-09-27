Foo Fighters reflect on anniversary of Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins concert

Foo Fighters have shared a statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles tribute concert to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, September 27, Dave Grohl and company write, "One year ago today, 63 musicians gathered at the Los Angeles Forum to celebrate the life and legacy of our brother and bandmate, Taylor Hawkins with an emotional evening of loud love and loud music."

"We thank each and every one of you for honoring him with us, and continue to celebrate his memory every single day," the post continues. "Miss you, Taylor."

Hawkins died in March 2022 at age 50. The LA concert was one of two tribute shows held in honor of Hawkins, along with one in London.

Guests across the shows included members of Metallica, AC/DC, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blink-182, Led Zeppelin, Rush, Queen and Black Sabbath, not to mention Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Pink and Alanis Morissette. Both ended with Foo Fighters performing with guest drummers, including Hawkins' son, Shane.

Among those guest drummers was also Josh Freese, who was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer in May.

Foo Fighters released their first album following Hawkins' death, But Here We Are, in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.