Foo Fighters premiere new 'Your Favorite' Toy song; Dave Grohl speaks on therapy experience

Foo Fighters have premiered a new song called "Caught in the Echo," a track off the band's upcoming album, Your Favorite Toy.

"Caught in the Echo" is the opening song on Your Favorite Toy. A press release says it "foreshadows the new album's rough hewn energy with arguably the band's most explosive opener since Wasting Light's 'Bridge Burning.'"

You can watch the "Caught in the Echo" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Your Favorite Toy, the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, is due out April 24. It also includes the previously released single "Asking for a Friend" and a title track.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

In other Foos news, frontman Dave Grohl says in an interview with The Guardian that he's "been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks."

When the interviewer asks if Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal — in which he revealed he'd fathered a baby daughter outside of his marriage — contributed to him going to therapy, Grohl replies, "There were so many things that led me to this therapy."

"I have to be perfectly honest. Writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough," Grohl says regarding the scandal. "As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem. But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It's an ongoing process."

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