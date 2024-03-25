Foo Fighters mark two-year anniversary of Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died March 25, 2022 — two years ago Monday.

The Foos marked the somber anniversary with a photo of Hawkins, posted to Facebook alongside a heart emoji.

Hawkins passed away while Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. In revealing the news, Dave Grohl and company wrote, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on all with of us forever," the statement continued.

In September 2022, Foo Fighters held tribute concerts to Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. Performers at the star-studded shows included Paul McCartney, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus, as well as members of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rush, Led Zeppelin, Queen, blink-182 and Black Sabbath.

Foo Fighters returned to the road in 2023 with new drummer Josh Freese. They also released their latest album, But Here We Are.

