Foo Fighters and The Killers are playing the 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest, taking place April 25-28 and May 2-5.

Others on the bill include Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Heart, The Revivalists and The Wallflowers, as well as The Rolling Stones, who'd been previously announced as a headliner.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NOJazzFest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.