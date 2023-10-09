Foo Fighters joined by Shania Twain for "Best of You" performance: "This was one off the bucket list"

Man! She feels like a Foo!

Country-pop star Shania Twain made a surprise appearance during Foo Fighters' headlining set at the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday, October 7, for a joint rendition of Dave Grohl and company's "Best of You."

"This was one off the bucket list for me!" Twain wrote in a social media post following the performance.

Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage - you are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan."

"My first band [Longshot] was a rock band, my first big producer [Robert John "Mutt" Lange] was one of the worlds renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out," she added. "Totally worth the adrenaline [fueled] run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl - you are a true friend and talent."

Foo Fighters will return to ACL to headline the festival's second weekend, taking place October 13-15.

