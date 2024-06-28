Foo Fighters jam Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" alongside Geezer Butler during England show

Foo Fighters welcomed a hometown hero to the stage during their concert in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.

The show featured a surprise appearance by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, who joined Dave Grohl onstage for a performance of the Sabbath classic "Paranoid."

Black Sabbath, of course, formed in Birmingham.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the Foozer Butler collaboration streaming now on YouTube.

Butler, by the way, was among the many guests that played the 2022 Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. During the Los Angeles show, he joined the Foos alongside Sebastian Bach and Metallica's Lars Ulrich to perform "Paranoid" and fellow Sabbath tune "Supernaut."

Foo Fighters are currently touring Europe in support of their latest album, 2023's But Here We Are. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

