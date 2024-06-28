Foo Fighters jam Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" alongside Geezer Butler during England show

ABC/ABC

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters welcomed a hometown hero to the stage during their concert in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.

The show featured a surprise appearance by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, who joined Dave Grohl onstage for a performance of the Sabbath classic "Paranoid."

Black Sabbath, of course, formed in Birmingham.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the Foozer Butler collaboration streaming now on YouTube.

Butler, by the way, was among the many guests that played the 2022 Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. During the Los Angeles show, he joined the Foos alongside Sebastian Bach and Metallica's Lars Ulrich to perform "Paranoid" and fellow Sabbath tune "Supernaut."

Foo Fighters are currently touring Europe in support of their latest album, 2023's But Here We Are. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!