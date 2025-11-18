Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses join headliners for 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival

Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup. (Danny Wimmer Presents)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses are headlining the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

They join the previously announced headliners My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon.

The rest of the bill includes Five Finger Death Punch, Turnstile, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, Godsmack, The Offspring, Motionless in White, Rise Against, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard, Alice Cooper, Poppy, Highly Suspect and All Time Low.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WelcometoRockville.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!