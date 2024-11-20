Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett announces signature Fender guitar

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett has announced a new signature guitar with Fender.

The Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe is named for its sound, which a press release declares "positively slashes through the mix with a voice that snarls dirty as well as it sings clean."

"We put a lot of love and research into creating the American made version of my signature model, The Cleaver," Shiflett says. "It's been road-tested, dropped on its head, kicked around, x-rayed, strummed, chicken-picked, and arpeggio swept! I'm excited to announce we've made a great guitar that's adaptable to all situations. Can't wait to get this into the hands of players everywhere!"

The guitar comes in two finishes, Dakota red and charcoal frost metallic, and costs $2,499.99. For more info, visit Fender.com.

