Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett is happy to sound like "when a movie star makes a record" with solo music

By Josh Johnson

Chris Shiflett is known for contributing big rock guitar riffs to Foo Fighters songs, but with his solo music, he goes in more of a twangy direction.

That continues with the upcoming album Lost at Sea. And even though Shiflett will be three records deep into his solo career with Lost at Sea, some listeners still seem confused by his country-influenced sound.

"I noticed somebody's comment the other day, which made me giggle 'cause I don't think it was intended as a compliment, but I kinda took it that way," Shiflett tells ABC Audio. "It was like, 'This sounds like when a movie star makes a record.'"

He laughs, "Obviously they're trying to bust on me, but to me, I was like, 'Yeah, I sound like a movie star! Woo-hoo!'"

Shiflett adds that, with his solo career, he sometimes feels the "baggage" of being someone "known for one thing."

"There will be people at my shows that you can tell are kinda thinking, like, 'What is this guy doing? Why is he up there with a pedal steel?'" he says. "I don't know, it just makes me laugh."

As for the country influence, Shiflett says that's just one of several genres he explores in his solo material.

"I don't really think of them as country records," Shiflett explains. "There's certainly songs ... [2017's] 'West Coast Town' is a country song, which is great, I love country music, but I don't, like, wave that flag."

"It's like country rock or Americana," he continues. "It's kinda all the stuff that I love, it's all kinda jumbled in there, and country's a big part of that."

Lost at Sea will be released October 20.

