Foo Fighters booked for ﻿'Saturday Night Live'

Foo Fighters are headed back to Saturday Night Live.

The "Everlong" rockers will be the show's musical guest for the ninth time — 10th if you count their special guest performance alongside Mick Jagger in 2012 — on October 28. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

Dave Grohl and company were reportedly booked for an SNL episode earlier in the year, but, according to Variety, it was scrapped due to then-ongoing writers strike.

Foo Fighters released a new album, But Here We Are, in June. They've been supporting the record with one-off headlining shows and festival performances throughout 2023, during which they've introduced new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the Foos following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

A more extensive U.S. Foo Fighters tour will launch in July 2024.

