Foo Fighters, blink-182 & Paramore among nominees for 2024 BRIT Awards

Foo Fighters, blink-182 and Paramore are among the nominees for the 2024 BRIT Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys.

All three will compete for International Group of the Year along with boygenius and the band Gabriels.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are up for their first BRIT in over 10 years. They're nominated in the Alternative/Rock Act category alongside Blur and Bring Me the Horizon.

Blur is also nominated for Group of the Year and Album of the Year for The Ballad of Darren. Other nominees include Lana Del Rey for International Artist of the Year and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" for International Song of the Year.

Winners in the genre categories will be selected via a public vote being held on Instagram from February 1 to February 15.

The 2024 BRIT Awards take place March 2 in London. For the full list of nominees, visit BRITS.co.uk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.