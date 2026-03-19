Foo Fighters announce Irish TV performance special

Foo Fighters have announced the premiere date for their appearance on the Irish performance TV series Other Voices.

The special will air April 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET on the Irish channel RTÉ2 and will be available to stream worldwide via the RTÉ Player.

The set was recorded in February at St. James' Church in Dingle, Ireland, and included performances of songs off the upcoming new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, due out April 24.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

In other Foos news, frontman Dave Grohl opens up about the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in an interview with Mojo.

"Losing Taylor was never meant to be," Grohl says. "That threw our world upside down and made me question everything about life, that it was so unfair. I still have a hard time making sense of it."

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