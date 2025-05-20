Foo Fighters add more Asia dates to 2025 live schedule

Foo Fighters have announced a trio of new tour dates in Asia.

Dave Grohl and company will perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 2, and Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, respectively.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The newly added shows join the Foos' previously scheduled performance at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 4. That marked the first announced Foo Fighters concert since Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal.

The Asia dates will also presumably mark the debut of the next Foo Fighters drummer in place of the departed Josh Freese. Freese, who'd joined the Foos in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins, announced on Friday that he'd been let go from the band.

In other drummers-who've-played-with-Foo-Fighters news, Shane Hawkins, Taylor's son, will be touring with his father's cover band, Chevy Metal, beginning in July. Shane memorably joined the Foos during their 2022 tribute concert to Taylor in London for a rendition of "My Hero."

