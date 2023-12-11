Foo Fighters add 2024 US headlining dates

Foo Fighters have added a trio of U.S. headlining dates to their 2024 schedule.

The newly announced shows take place May 1 in Dallas, May 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and May in Charlotte. Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit FooFighters.com for all ticket info.

The Foos will be supporting their latest album, But Here We Are, which dropped in June. Their other 2024 U.S. touring plans include headlining the Shaky Knees and Welcome to Rockville festivals, and launching a U.S. stadium trek in July.

