Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm details new solo album, 'Kenotic Metanoia'

Lacey Sturm

By Josh Johnson

Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm has announced a new solo album called Kenotic Metanoia.

The record arrives on November 17. It includes the previously released singles "Reconcile," "Awaken Love," "State of Me" and "The Decree," as well as the Lindsey Stirling collaboration, "Breathe with Me."

Kenotic Metanoia is the sophomore follow-up to Sturm's 2016 solo debut, Life Screams.

Sturm reunited with Flyleaf in 2022 to play a number of 2023 festivals, including the inaugural Sick New World. She previously parted ways with the group in 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

