Flyleaf announces 20th anniversary tour

Flyleaf has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the band's 20th anniversary.

The summer outing launches July 8 in Atlanta and will wrap up July 31 in Anaheim, California. It will feature original Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm, who rejoined the band in 2022.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FlyleafMusic.com.

Flyleaf released their self-titled debut album in 2005. It spawned the singles "I'm So Sick" and "All Around Me."

The band then put out two more albums — 2009's Memento Mori and 2012's New Horizons — featuring Sturm, who left Flyleaf just before the release of New Horizons. They released one more record, 2014's Between the Stars, with Kristen May on lead vocals, before going on hiatus in 2016.

The 20th anniversary tour marks Flyleaf's first full live outing since reforming with Sturm.

