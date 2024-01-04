Flat Black, featuring ex-FFDP guitarist Jason Hook, debuts video for "Halo" song

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

Flat Black, the new band featuring ex-Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, has premiered the video for their song "Halo."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds Hook and company rocking a rooftop on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hook launched Flat Black in 2023, three years after he split from Five Finger Death Punch. "Halo" is one of three songs the band put out last year, along with "It's Your Lack of Respect" and "Justice Will Be Done."

The debut Flat Black album is currently in the works.

