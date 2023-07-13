In Flames' Jesterhead mascot joins ﻿﻿Iron Maiden's '﻿Legacy of the Beast﻿' mobile game

Tons Of Rock 2023 - Day 4 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Yet another metal mascot has joined Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast.

In Flames' Jesterhead is the latest character to be added to the mobile game as part of a new level inspired the Swedish outfit's music. In the level, Jesterhead will assist Maiden's Eddie character in defeating hellish enemies.

You can unlock Jesterhead by logging into Legacy of the Beast any seven days between now and August 11.

Legacy of the Beast has previously featured levels inspired by Avenged Sevenfold, Motörhead, Ghost, Five Finger Death Punch, Anthrax and Disturbed.

