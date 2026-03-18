In Flames finishes recording 15th album

Anders Friden of In Flames performs live at the 2025 Tuska Festival in Suvilahti on June 27, 2025 in Helsinki, Finland. (Venla Shalin/Redferns)

The new In Flames album is officially in the can.

The Swedish metallers have finished recording their upcoming 15th studio effort, according to an Instagram post from frontman Anders Fridén.

"Laughs, frustrations, genius ideas, fabulous decisions, friendships, amazing drums, bass and guitar with a little vocals sprinkled on top… it's done," the post reads. "In flames 15, here we come."

The most recent In Flames album is 2023's Foregone. They also teamed up with Machine Head and Lacuna Coil for the 2024 song "These Scars Won't Define Us" ahead of a tour together.

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