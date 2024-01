In Flames have announced a U.S. tour in support of their latest album, Foregone.

The spring outing begins May 1 in Portland, Maine, and will conclude May 26 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InFlames.com.

Foregone, the 14th In Flames album, was released in February 2023.

