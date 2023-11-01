Five Finger Death Punch announces partnership with Covenant House in support of homeless youth

By Josh Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a partnership with Covenant House, an organization that supports homeless and at-risk youth.

The metal outfit will be donating a portion from tickets sold for their upcoming tour dates, which include shows opening for Metallica, to Covenant House.

"Many of our songs and music videos speak directly to the issues being addressed by Covenant House," says frontman Ivan Moody. "Our commitment to donating to support their programs and using our platform to raise awareness perfectly aligns with the band's and our fans' values."

For more info, visit CovenantHouse.org.

