Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory featured in upcoming ﻿'Call of Duty'﻿ update

Five Finger Death Punch With Brantley Gilbert, Las Vegas, NV Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory is entering the world of Call of Duty.

The guitarist will be featured in the upcoming season 5 update of the long-running franchise's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone video games.

"It was a lot of fun working on this, all the body scans the photo shoots," Bathory shares in an Instagram post. "It's been a long time in the making."

The Call of Duty season 5 update will be available starting August 2.

Prior to Bathory, Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows was featured in a Call of Duty game. The "Bat Country" rocker was a playable character in 2019's Operation Apocalypse Z level in Black Ops 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!