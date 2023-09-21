Five Finger Death Punch premieres video for ﻿'AfterLife'﻿ track "Judgement Day"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch has premiered the video for "Judgement Day," a track off the band's latest album, AfterLife.

The clip stars frontman Ivan Moody as a vigilante comic book hero who takes down a ring of human traffickers. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

AfterLife, the ninth FFDP album, was released in August 2022. It also includes the singles "Times Like These," "Welcome to the Circus" and "AfterLife," all of which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Five Finger Death Punch is among the bands opening for Metallica's M72 tour. Their next gig with the "Enter Sandman" legends takes place November 5 in St. Louis.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

