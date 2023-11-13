Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody mistaken for Disturbed's David Draiman at drive-thru

Metallica In Concert - Detroit Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

A worker at a drive-thru made a mistake that many parents of metalheads have likely made when she confused Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch for Disturbed's David Draiman.

Moody shared a TikTok video recapping the mix-up, which began with the restaurant employee asking him if he was in a band. When Moody replied that he was, she then responded that he looked like "the lead singer from Disturbed."

"I love you Dave," Moody said while smiling to the camera.

Moody added #CantGetUpset and #ImaFanToo in the post's caption.

